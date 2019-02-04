Freshman Basketball Update

The Greenville High School freshman girls’ basketball team fell to Hillsboro Saturday in the consolation final of the Hillsboro Tournament.

The final score was 45-34.

It was a close first half, with Hillsboro in front by a point at halftime. The Hilltoppers took control in the third quarter, outscoring the Lady Comets 18 to 8.

Abby Sussenbach led GHS with 14 points.

In boys’ freshmen basketball, Greenville defeated Auburn by over 30 points in the opening round of the Hillsboro Tournament Saturday.

The Comets are in a semifinal game Wednesday night. The tournament ends Thursday.