Girls Basketball Results

The team that knocked the Greenville Lady Comets out of the state tournament is in the Class 2A final four.

Monday night at the Jacksonville Super-Sectional, Hillsboro beat Midwest Central 68-46. In another super-sectional, Teutopolis defeated Nashville 37-27.

The state semifinals are Friday with Hillsboro playing Chicago Marshall at 5:30 p.m. and Teutopolis against St. Joseph-Ogden at 7:15 p.m. The action takes place at Illinois State University’s Redbird Arena in Normal. The state championship and third place games are Saturday.

Rylee Pickett from Greenville will compete in the state Class 2A three-point shootout Thursday at Illinois State.

In Class 3A girls’ action, sectionals began Tuesday with two games at Salem. Effingham battles Olney at 6 p.m. followed by Breese Mater Dei against Carterville.