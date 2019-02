The Greenville Junior High volleyball girls played at Hillsboro last week.

The 8th grade Lady Blue Jays lost 25-10, 25-12. Ainsley Olson scored four points and Libby Reavis had three.

In seventh grade action, Hillsboro defeated Greenville 25-9, 25-21.

High scorers were Katie Campbell with 6 points, Mylee Kessinger with 4 and Abby Doty with 3.