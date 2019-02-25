GU Panthers Fall In Semifinals

The Greenville University Panthers were ousted from the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference post-season tournament Friday night.

The Panthers fell in the semifinals to Eureka 162-146.

Greenville led by a point with 9 minutes remaining but couldn’t slow down Eureka. Eric Williams had 27 points and 12 rebounds for G.U. Isiah Price added 19 points.

The Panthers end the season with a 17-9 overall record.

After the game, all-conference awards were announced.

Johari Dix was named to the all-SLIAC second team and Eric Williams earned third team honors.

Dix was also selected to the all-defensive team and Price was Greenville’s representative on the all-sportsmanship team.