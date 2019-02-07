GU’s Barber On 200 Point Game

The Greenville University men’s basketball team is the talk of college basketball after scoring 200 points in a game Saturday.

The Panthers defeated Fontbonne 200 to 146.

WGEL talked with Head Coach George Barber, who has been busy since then doing interviews.

Among the media visits for Barber was an interview Tuesday afternoon on ESPNU Radio.

The most points in any men’s college game were 258 in 1992 by Division II Troy State. Greenville was just one point shy of the Division III record.

You can hear more with Jeff Leidel and Coach Barber on this Saturday’s Sports Shop in the 9 AM hour on WGEL 101.7 FM.