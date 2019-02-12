Hours For Hillsboro Sectional

Since it was a packed gym Monday night at Hillsboro for the sectional semifinals, Lady Comets’ fans will want to know some important times for Thursday’s sectional championship game.

The doors will open at 5 p.m.

The sectional three-point shootout is schedule for 5:30 p.m. Rylee Pickett from Greenville High School will be in the competition after qualifying at the Staunton Regional.

The sectional title game will tip-off at 7 p.m. Thursday. If you can’t go to the game, tune into WGEL for the broadcast. You can also follow the game streamed at WGEL.com.