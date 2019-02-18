Junior High Volleyball Roundup

Girls’ volleyball teams from the Greenville and Mulberry Grove junior highs battled last week on the court.

Playing at Mulberry Grove, the Greenville 8th graders won in three games 25-12, 15-25 and 25-21.

Leading scorers for the Blue Jays were Lilly Funneman with 14 points, Libby Reavis with 12, Mekylla Bico, 11; Ainsley Olson, 9; and Maggie Goodson with 5.

The seventh grade match was won by Mulberry Grove 25-13, 25-23.

Katie Campbell posted eight points for Greenville while Marissa Lager had five.