Lady Comets In Regional Wednesday

The Greenville Lady Comets open post-season action Wednesday in the Staunton Class 2A Regional.

They will play a semifinal game against Vandalia at 6 p.m. The Vandals defeated Litchfield in the regional Monday night.

The other semifinal game is Staunton against Alton Marquette to be played following the Greenville-Vandalia contest.

The Lady Comets enter the semifinals 27-1 and ranked second in the Associated Press/Max Preps state Class 2A poll.

If they win Wednesday, the Greenville High School girls will play for the regional title at 7 p.m. Thursday in Staunton.

WGEL will broadcast all Lady Comets’ regional games and they will be streamed at WGEL.com.