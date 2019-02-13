Lady Comets In Sectional Championship

The Greenville Lady Comets are in the Class 2A basketball Sweet 16 after winning at the Hillsboro Sectional Monday night.

The Lady Comets beat Petersburg PORTA, 54-36, and established a new school record for wins in a season. They are now 30-1 with a 22-game winning streak.

The sectional championship game is Thursday at 7 p.m. and the Lady Comets will play Hillsboro, which defeated Pleasant Plains in triple overtime in its sectional game Monday.

The doors will open at 5 p.m.

The sectional three-point shootout is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Rylee Pickett from Greenville High School will be in the competition after qualifying at the Staunton Regional.

If you can’t go to the game, tune into WGEL for the broadcast. You can also follow the game streamed at WGEL.com.