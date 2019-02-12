Lady Comets Win At Sectional

The Greenville Lady Comets are in the Class 2A basketball Sweet 16 after winning at the Hillsboro Sectional Monday night.

The Lady Comets beat Petersburg PORTA, 54-36, and established a new school record for wins in a season. They are now 30-1 with a 22-game winning streak.

It was close for three quarters. The Lady Comets led by three after one quarter as Ally Cantrill scored 8 of her team’s 11 points. She added 6 more in the second quarter including a three at the buzzer to give GHS a 25-16 margin at halftime.

PORTA cut the deficit to three points midway through the third quarter. Greenville led 38-30 after three frames as Nancy Fritzsche had an eight-point quarter.

Behind Megan Hallemann’s 12 fourth quarter points, the Lady Comets finished with an 18-point victory.

Cantrill and Hallemann finished with 16 points apiece.

The Lady Comets advance to the sectional championship game at 7 p.m. Thursday in Hillsboro. They will play Hillsboro, which defeated Pleasant Plains in triple overtime in its sectional game Monday.

The game will be broadcast on WGEL and streamed at WGEL.com.

