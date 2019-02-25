Lady Panthers Headed To National Tourney

The Greenville University women’s basketball team is in the NCAA Division III national tournament for the second time in school history.

Saturday afternoon, the Lady Panthers defeated Spalding 72-66 to claim the championship of the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference post-season tournament. The G.U. women also won the regular season conference title with a 15-1 record.

In Saturday’s game, Spalding led early, but Greenville came back to be in front after the first and second quarters. Spalding regained the lead late in the third period, then Greenville took the lead for good on a three-pointer by Emily Brandland with 7:13 to play.

The margin expanded to as many as 11 points. Spalding got back to within four points late in the game, but the Lady Panthers held on.

After the big victory, G.U. Head Coach Roy Mulholland said he was proud of his team.

Mulholland admitted he is surprised this team is going to the NCAA tournament.

Leading Greenville in Saturday’s game were Morgan St. James with 19 points, Wesley Woodard with 16, Brandland with 12, and Jantzen Michael with 11.

Greenville outscored Spalding 22-13 at the free throw line.

St. James was named the tournament’s most valuable player. Megan Barrett and Woodard were on the all-tournament team.

The team will play in the NCAA Division III national tournament Friday.

The Lady Panthers, 23-4, will battle George Fox University of Oregon, which has a 24-3 record. The game will be played at Washington University in St. Louis. Game time will be announced soon.

Greenville qualified for the tournament by winning the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference tournament. George Fox is representing the Northwest Conference.

The other game Friday night will be Wisconsin-Whitewater against Washington University.