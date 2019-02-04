MG 5th Graders Win Tournament By WGEL - Feb 4, 2019 Back row: Coach Kate Rosado, Connor Hartmann, Lucas Epperson, Ian Redfern, Emma Steiner, Jackson Icenogle, Asst Coach Becca Oldham Middle row: Matthew Redou, Jared Weder, Kruz Schemler, Tucker Moss Front row: Rowdy Sussenbach, Hagan Henrichsmeyer, Brenden Latham Mulberry Grove 5th grade defeated Cowden Herrick/Beecher City in a close championship game to win the MG Sports Boosters 5th grade tournament and advance to a 5-1 record on the season. MG defeated Patoka in the first round to advance to the finals.