New Best Finish For Comets Cheerleaders

In the Illinois High School Association cheerleading finals Saturday at Bloomington, the Greenville Comets cheer squad finished seventh, the best ever for the school at the IHSA level.

The Comets advanced from Friday’s preliminaries as one of the top 10 finalists. They entered with the eighth best score in the small team division.

Saturday, the GHS girls had a score of 78.67, seventh best in the competition.

This was the third time the Comet cheerleaders have qualified for state and the first time to get into the finals.

Breese Central placed sixth in the small team division.

In the medium team division, Highland finished 9th.