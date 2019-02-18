Panthers In SLIAC Tourney

Webster University in St. Louis is host of this weekend’s St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Association’s post-season tournament.

Greenville University is the second seed followed by Blackburn and Eureka.

Semifinal games are Friday night. The Greenville Panthers face Eureka at 6 p.m. then Webster battles Blackburn about 8 p.m.

The Friday night winners compete for the tourney championship at 7 p.m. Saturday, for the right to represent the conference in the NCAA Division III national tournament.

Greenville completed the regular season 14-4 in conference play and 17-8 overall. The Panthers lead all of college basketball with a scoring average of 134.7 points per game.