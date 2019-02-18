Post Season Begins For GU Women’s Basketball

Greenville University is hosting the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference women’s basketball post-season tournament.

The Lady Panthers are the host team by virtue of winning the SLIAC regular season title with a 15-1 record.

Semifinal games are Thursday with Westminster against Spalding at 6 p.m. The Greenville-Webster game will follow. Spalding placed second during the season, one game behind Greenville. Westminster was third and Webster fourth.

The winners of Thursday’s semifinal games will play 1 p.m. Saturday in H.J. Long Gymnasium for the tournament title. The champion advances to the NCAA Division III tournament.

Greenville enters the tourney with a 21-4 overall record, the best win total for a Lady Panthers team since the university joined the NCAA in 1995.