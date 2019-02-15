Record Lady Comets Season Ends Thursday

An outstanding season came to an end Thursday night for the Greenville Lady Comets.

At Hillsboro, the Hilltoppers defeated Greenville 59-56 to advance to the super-sectional.

The Lady Comets finish with a 30-2 record and both losses were to Hillsboro.

GHS got off to a great start, leading by 11 in the first quarter. The Lady Comets were up by 9 at the quarter break, but it was only three at halftime.

Hillsboro took its first lead with 4 minutes left in the third quarter, and the Hilltoppers led by 2 going into the fourth period. The Lady Comets rallied to take a 54-49 margin, but Hillsboro scored the next 9 points to lead for good.

Top scorer for the Lady Comets was Nancy Fritzsche with 21 points. Ally Cantrill had 10. Leading scorer in the game was Hillsboro’s Sammi Matoush with 30.

This year’s Lady Comets set a school record with 30 wins.

CONGRATULATIONS ON AN AMAZING SEASON, LADY COMETS!!!

Greenville’s Rylee Pickett, a junior, has advanced to the state preliminaries in the three point shootout. She sank 9 of 15 attempts to advance from the Hillsboro Sectional.

In other Class 2A sectional title games, Teutopolis beat Sullivan 53-31 and Nashville topped Belleville Althoff 49-40.

In a Class 3A championship game at Breese, Mater Dei was a 57-51 winner over Highland.