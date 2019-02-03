Record Setting 200 Point Game For Panthers

In an amazing offensive performance Saturday afternoon, the Greenville University basketball Panthers reached unbelievable heights.

G.U. scored 200 points in a regulation 40-minute game and defeated Fontbonne 200 to 146.

They scored the final two points as the game ended.

The winners made 73 of 154 field goal shots including 33 of 91 three-pointers. After leading 97-70 at halftime, the Panthers had a 103-point second half, the second time a Greenville team has scored 100 in a half.

The 200 points and 103 in a half are the second best marks in NCAA Division III history. The 154 overall shots and 91 three-point attempts are national records. The teams combined for 136 rebounds, also a Division III record.

Eric Williams scored 38 points for Greenville and his teammate, Marvin Bateman, posted 37.

Several St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference records were also set in the game.

The Panthers have one more regular season home game. They host Westminster at 7:30 p.m. on February 13.