Robert “Ish” Smith Inducted Into STL Hall Of Fame

On February 11, Robert “Ish” Smith of Greenville was inducted into the Illinois chapter of the St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame.

Smith was recognized for his service in national and international baseball as president of the United States Baseball Federation and International Baseball Association.

Smith told WGEL the ceremony was “wonderful”. He said rather than giving speeches, honorees were interviewed. 24 people from Greenville attended. Ish joked that he’s glad he’s remembered and he said the honors he’s received never get old.

Smith is a former professor, coach and president of Greenville University.

The Hall of Fame ceremony was held in the event area at Gateway Classic Cars in O’Fallon.