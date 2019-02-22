Rylee Pickett In State 3 Point Shootout

Rylee Pickett represented Greenville High School in the preliminaries of the Class 2A three-point shootout, Thursday at Illinois State’s Redbird Arena in Normal.

She sank 7 of 15 attempts to reach an extra round for the final qualifying position. In the second round shootoff, Rylee made four of 10. The player advancing sank 7.

Rylee, a junior, advanced to state from the regional and sectional competitions. She is the daughter of Sonya and Stan Pickett of Greenville.

Sammi Matoush of Hillsboro led all 32 shooters in Thursday’s preliminary round by making 10 of 15 to advance to the finals.