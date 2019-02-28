SCC All-Conference Basketball Honors

All-conference teams have been announced for the South Central Conference in girls and boys basketball.

Four Greenville High School girls and three boys have been recognized by the coaches.

For the Lady Comets, Nancy Fritzsche and Megan Hallemann were named to the first team, Ally Cantrill to the second team and Rylee Pickett to the third team.

Fritzsche and Cantrill are seniors, and Hallemann and Pickett are juniors.

Three Comets were honored.

Chad Stearns, a senior, was selected to the all-conference first team and Brock Nelson, a senior and Isaac Green, a junior, were picked to the second team.

The Comet boys won the South Central Conference title with a 9-0 record. The Lady Comets placed second with an 8-1 conference record and were 30-2 overall record for the 2018-19 season.