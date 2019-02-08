Sports Shop Interview With Coach Barber

One week ago today, the Greenville College men’s basketball team scored 200 points in a game.

Playing at home, the Panthers defeated Fontbonne 200 to 146.

Jeff Leidel met with Panther Head Coach George Barber on Tuesday. They talked about the 200 point game and the fast-paced style the Panthers have played the past few seasons.

Click below to hear their full conversation:

Wednesday night, Greenville won at Spalding in Kentucky 151 to 117.

They are 15-6 overall and 12-2 in the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. The G.U. men are tied for first place. They lead the nation in scoring with 135.9 points per game.

The Greenville women lost at Spalding by 10 points. It was their first conference loss after 11 straight wins, but the Lady Panthers are still in first place. They own a 17-4 overall record.

The G.U. men and women played at Iowa Wesleyan Saturday.

The last regular season home game for both teams is February 13 against Westminster.