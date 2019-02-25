Three Point Contest Update

Greenville has two players and Mulberry Grove one advancing to the sectional round of the three-point contest.

At Southwestern Friday night, Brock Nelson led all shooters by sinking 11 of 15 attempts.

Kaleb Ephron and Gaite Brauns made 7 three’s apiece and were among four players in a shootoff for the final position. There was a three-way tie after the first shootoff, with Ephron and Brauns still in the competition.

In the second shootoff, Ephron sank 7 of 10 threes to advance.

Nelson and Ephron will shoot at the Du Quoin Class 2A Sectional Friday night.

Mulberry Grove’s Courtlyn Latham tied for the most three’s made, 10 out of 15, at the Odin Regional contest.

He moves on to the Altamont Class 1A Sectional Friday night.

At the Class 2A girls’ state three-point finals Friday, Hillsboro’s Sammi Matoush placed second by sinking 12 of 15 shots.

Winning Queen of the Hill was Caitlin Bowersock from Bridgeport Red Hill. She was 13 of 15.