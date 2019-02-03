Tough Loss Saturday For Comets

Playing in the Rich Herrin Classic in Benton Saturday night, the Greenville Comets fell in overtime to Class 3A opponent Marion.

The Wildcats sank a last-second shot from the top of the key to edge the Comets 57-55.

It was a close game throughout with GHS in front 16-14 after one quarter, Marion up by three at halftime and the Wildcats leading by 6 after three. The Comets held Marion to just three points in the fourth quarter. Isaac Green sank two free throws late in the quarter and it ended with each team having 45 points.

The Comets led by three in the overtime and it was 55-55 before Marion made the last shot.

Head Coach Todd Cantrill said the Comets gave an outstanding effort against a tough Marion squad.

Click below to hear his comments:

Green was top scorer for the Comets with 26 points. Brock Nelson had 17.

The Comets won Friday night at Staunton so were 1-1 for the weekend. Their overall record is 14-11.

The Comets are home Tuesday night for a conference game against Southwestern Piasa,

The game will be broadcast on WGEL and streamed at WGEL.com.