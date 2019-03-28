Baseball Comets Top Breese Central

The baseball Greenville Comets defeated Breese Central at the GHS field Wednesday. The final score was 6-3.

Greenville led 5-0 going into the sixth inning. Central came up with a run in the sixth and scored twice in the seventh.

The Comets got good pitching from Hunter Gray, who tossed the first six and one-third innings for the win. Jonathan Barnes relieved in the seventh with the bases loaded and one out. He struck out the two batters he faced.

Gray struck out four, walked one and allowed 7 hits.

Leading the Comet offense was Logan Doll with three hits and four runs batted in. Grant McCullough and Wil Harnetiaux had two hits each, and Drew Frey, Mason Johnson, Gray, and Brock Nelson also hit safely.

The Comets are now 5-2 for the season. They play At Litchfield Friday and have two games at Shelbyville Saturday.

The junior varsity Comets lost to Breese Central 12-2.

Tommy Baker posted two hits while Fletcher Manhart, Peyton McCullough and Jaret Ketchem had one each.