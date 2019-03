Two members of the Greenville Comets boys’ basketball team will play in the Carlinville All-Star Game later this month.

Brock Nelson and Chad Stearns have been selected to the East Team.

The Carlinville Rotary Club All-Star Boys Basketball Classic will be Sunday, March 24 at Carlinville High School. A three-point contest will begin at 6:15 p.m., the game tips off at 6:45 p.m. and a slam dunk contest will be held at halftime.