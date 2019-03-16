Comets Baseball Team Undefeated

The Greenville baseball Comets are 2-0 for the season after beating Pana Friday afternoon 13-3 in five innings.

While both teams are in the South Central Conference, the result does not count in the standings.

Greenville High took control of the game with 9 runs in the opening inning on three hits, five walks and 3 Pana errors.

The visitors put three runs on the scoreboard in the third inning, and then GHS scored twice in the last of the third, and posted single tallies in each of the final two innings.

Offensively, Drew Frey had two hits for the Comets. Also hitting safely were Mason Johnson, Jonathan Barnes and Hunter Gray. Johnson scored three times, and Frey, Logan Doll and Gray scored twice each. Also crossing the plate were Gage Langel, Chad Stearns, Brock Nelson and Grant McCullough.

Head Coach Todd Hutchinson used three pitchers.

Wil Harnetiaux started and went three innings. Kyle Tipsword pitched the fourth inning and Nelson was on the mound in the fifth.

The Comets play at Metro East Lutheran Monday and travel to Vandalia Thursday.