Comets Honored With Basketball Awards

Members of the Greenville Comets boys’ basketball team were honored Sunday afternoon for their accomplishments during the 2018-19 season.

Receiving their first letters were Sam Barber, Grant McCullough, Brian Prater and Fletcher Manhart. Maddie Wade was honored as team manager.

Earning chevrons were second-time letter winners Isaac Green, Gaite Brauns, and Kaleb Ephron; and third-time lettermen Drew Frey, Hunter Gray, Brock Nelson, and Chad Stearns.

New school records were set by Frey with 29 charges taken during the season, Stearns for career field goal shooting at .669 percent, and Nelson for best three-point shooting in a career at 45 percent and best free throw shooting in a career at .853 percent.

Special awards for the season went to Nelson as top free throw shooter, .867 mark; Green as top rebounder, 108; Stearns for Offensive Award with a .661 field goal percentage and 12.5 points per game; Frey with the Hustle Award, and Green with the Defensive Award.

Nelson and Stearns shared the Mt. Comet Award. Manhart received the Most Improved Player honor.

Nelson and Ephron qualified for the Comets Hall of Fame, which honors career accomplishments. Nelson is in the Hall with 727 points and an 85 percent free throw mark, and Ephron entered the Hall with 715 points, 292 assists and a 73 percent free throw mark.