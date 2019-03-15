Egyptian Illini All-Conference Players Named

Two members of the Mulberry Grove Aces basketball team have received all-conference recognition for the 2018-19 season.

Courtlyn Latham was honored by the Egyptian-Illini coaches as the conference’s most valuable player. Latham completed his senior season as the Aces’ leading scorer.

Also selected to the E-I first team was junior center Wyatt Criner from Mulberry Grove High School.

The Aces were 3 and 1 in conference play to finish in second place, one game behind St. Elmo/Brownstown.

Overall, the Aces won 20 of 28 games.