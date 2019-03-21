Frosh-Soph Comets Baseball Recap

In freshman baseball action Tuesday, the Greenville Comets came back from an 11-5 deficit to slip past Mater Dei 12-11.

The Comets scored 6 in the 5th inning to tie the score and won in the 6th when Peyton McCullough was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

Jaylon Betts was the winning pitcher.

Chase Bellegante banged out three hits and drove in three runs. Hayden Graham had a two-run double.

Wednesday, the Comet baseball sophomores lost to Hillsboro 3-2. Ryan Heath drove in both GHS runs with a double.