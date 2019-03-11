GHS Cheerleading Awards

Members of the Greenville High School competitive cheerleading squad have been honored for their outstanding season.

Coach Amanda Goldsboro reviewed the season which included a first place finish in the highland competition, second place at Mt. Vernon, first in the IHSA sectional, 7th in the IHSA state tournament and 4th in the Illinois Cheerleading Coaches state competition.

Click below to hear Goldsboro discuss how proud she is of her squad:

Seniors Jaidyn Ackerman and Anne Ennen concluded their four-year cheerleading careers at GHS. Chevrons were also presented to juniors Nevaeh Haas, Trista Kinkel and Kaylan Lile; and sophomores Alli Jo Suess, Kyley Sugg, Elena Valentin, Abby Wall and Sophie Warchol.

Receiving first-year letters were freshmen Nicole Blumer, Avery Cantrill, Abby Gebke, Lexie Griffin, Lilee Joiner, Gracie Lindley and Lily Prater.

The coach presented special honors. Ackerman received the Excellence Award, Ennen was given the Unsung Hero Award, Sugg received the Most Improved Award, Prater was Newcomer of the Year, and Wall was given the Comet Award.