GHS Hosts Triangular Track Meet

Greenville High School hosted a triangular track meet Tuesday with Roxana and Southwestern.

The Comets boys finished second behind Roxana.

First place finishes for GHS were Joshua Doty in the 110 hurdles, Isaac Green in the long jump, John Campbell in the 800 meter run, and Desmond Gardner in the 200 meter dash.

The Lady Comets were third in the competition, won by Roxana,

Jaidyn Ackerman was a winner in two events, the long jump and the 100 hurdles. Madelyn Daiber won the shot put in the shot put, and Lily Prater was first in the 200 meter dash.

The girls’ 400 meter relay squad also won. Runners were Lexie Seyler, Nia Ephron, Ackerman and Prater.

Greenville will host its big boys and girls invitational Saturday with a total of 34 teams from 17 schools. Running events start at 10:30 a.m.