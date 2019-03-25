GHS Players In Carlinville All-Star Basketball Classic

Greenville senior players were on the winning teams in the Carlinville Rotary All-Star Basketball Classic Sunday.

In girls’ action, the East team won 63-55.

Lady Comets’ Nancy Fritzsche, Ally Cantrill and Madison Gerdes played.

Fritzsche scored 10 points, Gerdes has three and Cantrill two.

GHS Head Coach Kolin Dothager coached the East Team. He was also honored as the All-Star Classic Girls Coach of the Year for this past season. The Lady Comets were 30-2 for the campaign and reached the sectional finals.

At the all-star game, Coach Dothager was accompanied by his assistant coaches Quinn Hamman Terry Swalley, Brianna Wade and Katie Schreiber.

In the boys all-star game, the East rolled by the West 110-99. On the East team were Comets’ Chad Stearns and Brock Nelson.

Nelson scored 6 points and Stearns had 2.

Nelson outshot 21 other players to win the three-point contest. He sank 12 of 15 attempts. Nelson advanced to the state three-point competition in each of his final three years as a Comet.

Blake Barth of Vandalia was the winner among seven competitors in the slam dunk contest.

Nokomis boys coach Steve Kimbro received the Coach of the Year. During the season, he became only the 7th coach in Illinois history to have 800 victories. Kimbro has coached at Nokomis 38 years.