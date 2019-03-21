GHS Track Results From Litchfield

The Greenville High School boys and girls track teams competed March 19 in triangular meets in Litchfield.

The Lady Comets finished second behind Gillespie. First place finishes were by Jaidyn Ackerman in the long jump, Madelyn Daiber in the shot put, Madison Jett in the discus, Jacqui Sabnal in the 100 meter dash, and Lexie Seyler in the 200 meter dash.

Greenville won the 400 meter relay.

In boys’ action, the Comets were second as a team to Litchfield.

Tyler Lewis was a two-time winner, finishing first in the 100 and 200 meter dashes. Also winning events for GHS were Isaac Green in the long jump, John Campbell in the 400 meter run, and Wil Sussenbach in the two-mile run.

The Comets won the 400, 800 and mile relays.