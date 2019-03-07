HEAT Tumblers Compete in Edwardsville

55 competitive team students from Hilltop Elite Academy of Tumbling & Trampoline, Inc. (HEAT) traveled to Edwardsville, IL on February 23rd & 24th to compete at their fifth meet of the season. The team overall brought home 14 first place trophies, 13 second place trophies, and 19 third places trophies. All competitors placing 4th place and below were awarded medals.

Front Row L-R

Isabelle Zbinden, Kate Cunningham, Marisa Shipman, Mila Harrell, Brooklyn Fenton, Adaley Wessell, Westin Greenwood, Nataleigh Cassidy

Middle Row L-R

Torrie McDonald, Jenna Durbin, Kaelyn Benning, Gracelynn Crayne, Lana Cress, Mya Neely, Harper Fuller, Elaina Kenny, Myka Lachance, Grace Chambers

Third Row L-R

Leighton Warchol, Kailey Weiss, Briley Kirby, Amya Greenwood, Kember DeBlois, Avery Maddaleno, Kamdyn Putnam, Lainey Lessman, Hannah Laurent, Rylin DeBlois, Rozzalynn McDonald

Fourth Row L-R

Cate Leible, Presley Lamb, Marcie Carroll, Summer Spencer, Frankie Huber, Kinsley Trader, Maddie Lofland, Claire Matthews, Morgan Lofland