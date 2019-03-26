KC Blue Devils Ends Season In National Tourney

The Kaskaskia College men’s basketball team ended its season with an unexpected trip to the National Junior College Division I National tournament.

The Blue Devils advanced to the national tournament for the first time since 1998 by winning the District 16 Tournament earlier this month. The K.C. men were seeded only 5th in the district tourney, but won three games. That championship gave the Blue Devils a 23-10 record.

Kaskaskia made an excellent showing at the national tournament although seeded 20th out of 24 teams.

The Blue Devils beat 13th seeded Sheridan of Wyoming, 92-80, in the first round. They suffered a tough loss in the next round, losing 76-73 to Coffeyville, Kansas.

Vincennes, Indiana, which Kaskaskia beat 78-76 in the district tournament title game, ended up winning the national championship as an at-large team.