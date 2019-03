Registration is underway for Kingsbury Park District youths wanting to play baseball, softball, t-ball and soft toss this summer.

Early bird registration ends March 15 and the final registration deadline is March 29.

Opportunities are available for girls and boys ages 6 to 15.

The season starts June 3 and ends July 12.

Registration can be accomplished online at KingsburyParkDistrict.com. For more information call the district office at 664-4969.