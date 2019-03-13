Lady Comet JV, Freshman Awards

At the recent Greenville High School girls’ basketball awards program, honors were given to players on the junior varsity and freshman squads.

Pictured above, Junior varsity plaques were presented to Abby Sussenbach as Most Improved Player, Olivia Berry for Teammate of the Year, Hannah Simpson as Offensive Player of the Year, and Natalie Iberg as Defensive Player of the Year.

Freshman awards went to Macy Jett as Most Improved Player, Alison Ridens as Teammate of the Year, Abby Sussenbach for Offensive Player of the Year, and Brooklyn Suzuki for Defensive Player of the Year.

JV Coach Quinton Hamann and Freshman Coach Terry Swalley reviewed their seasons and handed out numerals and patches.