Lady Comets Celebrate Season

Residents throughout Bond County Community Unit 2 and the area jumped on the bandwagon to follow and celebrate the Greenville Lady Comets this past season.

Monday evening, a program was held at the high school to honor the players.

Head Coach Kolin Dothager presented letters to Hannah Simpson, Natalie Iberg and Gwyn Mitchell. Ally Cantrill earned her fourth letter, and three-year letter winners were Megan Hallemann, Rylee Pickett, Katie Hutchinson, Megan Fritzsche and Madison Gerdes.

The varsity squad set new school records for fewest points allowed, 33.2 points per game; most three-pointers in a game, 11; best field goal percentage for a season, 44 percent; most deflections, 668; most assists, 465; most games played, 32, and most victories, 30.

Dothager talked about the historic Lady Comets season.

Special awards went to Cantrill and Pickett, for most assists, 101 each; Fritzsche for most rebounds, 251, and offensive player of the year, 398 points; Hallemann for defensive player of the year, Gerdes as teammate of the year, and Iberg as Most Improved Player.

Fritzsche tied her records for defensive rebounds and total rebounds in a game with 13 and 19 respectively.

Hallemann set a new mark for blocks in a game, recording 12 in two contests.

Two Lady Comets finished careers with induction into the school’s basketball hall of fame. Ally Cantrill enters the Hall with 926 points and 362 assists. Fritzsche is in the Hall for points, 929, and rebounds, 729.

Cantrill set a new career record for steals with 343, and is number one in Lady Comets’ history with 116 games played and 433 quarters.