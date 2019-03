The Greenville High School Lady Comets soccer team recorded its first win of the season Friday.

The GHS girls edged Metro East Lutheran 1-0 in a game played at O’Fallon Family Sports Park. Moriah Valentin scored the goal with an assist from Cadie Neely.

Sarah Franklin earned the shutout in goal for the Lady Comets, who are now 1-1 for the season.

The GHS girls play in the Carlinville Spring Cup Friday and Saturday of next week.