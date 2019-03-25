Lady Comets Soccer 1 For 3 Over Weekend

The Greenville High School girls’ soccer team won one of three games in the Carlinville Spring Cup over the weekend.

The Lady Comets played well in three close contests.

The victory was a 3-0 decision over Lincoln Saturday morning. Brenna Weiss, Mia Emken and Moriah Valentin scored the goals with assists credited to Hannah Simpson and Weiss.

Friday afternoon, the GHS girls fell to Bloomington Central Catholic 3-1. Simpson scored the goal.

Saturday afternoon, the Lady Comets were edged by Auburn in a shootout. It was 2-2 after overtime.

Allie Haberer scored both goals for GHS. Weiss and Brooklyn Suzuki had with assists.

The Lady Comet soccer girls face Taylorville in the Litchfield Tournament Wednesday.