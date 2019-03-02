Lady Panthers Fall In National Tourney

The Greenville University Lady Panthers played Friday evening in the first round of the NCAA Division III national tournament.

Going up against George Fox University from Oregon, the Lady Panthers were defeated 85-53. George Fox entered the tournament ranked number 8 in D3Hoops and number 11 in the Women’s Basketball Coaches poll.

Greenville’s only lead of the game was 3-2. George Fox was on top 26-18 at the end of the first quarter.

The Lady Panthers fell behind by as many as 25 points in the second quarter, but battled back to make it a 15-point game by halftime.

George Fox took command in the third quarter, outscoring G.U. 22-5.

George Fox sank 13 three-point shots in the game, compared to just three by Greenville. The Lady Panthers outscored the winners 16-12 at the free throw line.

Senior Wesley Woodard led G.U. in scoring with 9 points. Morgan St. James had 8.

The Lady Panthers, and Head Coach Roy Mulholland, end the season with a 23-5 record. They reached the national tournament by winning the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference tournament championship, and they were also regular season champs.