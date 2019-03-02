Nelson Advances In Three-Point Shootout

Greenville High School’s Brock Nelson will compete in the state Class 2A three-point shootout preliminaries for the third time in his career.

Friday night at the Du Quoin Section, Nelson, a Comet senior, sank 11 of 15 shots in the first round to advance.

He will shoot at state Thursday in Carver Arena at Peoria.

Brock is the son of Sue Ann and Jerry Nelson.

Kaleb Ephron of Greenville made 9 of 15 shots at the sectional, But did not advance.

Also advancing were Brady Bishop of Litchfield and Luke Serrano from Trenton Wesclin.