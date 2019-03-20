Panthers Recognized By SLIAC

Greenville University’s Courtney Blaser has been recognized as the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Women’s Tennis Player of the Week.

Blaser, a junior from Moline, IL, picked up six wins for the Panthers last week over spring break. Playing at #4 singles she was 4-1 on the week including an impressive 6-1, 6-0 win over Nebraska Wesleyan. Blaser also added two more wins in doubles, with partner Claudia Principal, as they defeated St. Mary’s and Cornell.

GU softball player Beth Mersinger, was given an honorable mention for hitting .407 with 9 RBIs in eight games for the Panthers last week including a three-hit game against Lycoming.

Another honorable mention went to GU softball player Maegan Stone, who was 2-0 in the circle with a 0.53 earned-run average and 10 strikeouts.