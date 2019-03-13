Three Sports Kick Off For Spring At GHS

The spring sports season got underway Tuesday for three sports at Greenville High School.

The varsity and junior varsity baseball teams were victorious.

The varsity Comets defeated East Alton-Wood River 8-0 as Hunter Gray and Chad Stearns combined to no-hit the Oilers. Gray was the starter and went five innings. Stearns tossed the final two innings.

The Comets took the lead in the second inning when Brock Nelson hit the first pitch over the left field fence for a two-run homer. He also had a sacrifice fly.

The junior varsity baseball Comets rolled to a 16-0 win over East Alton-Wood River.

Christian Bauer and Steven Jack pitched for the winners.

Fletcher Manhart led the offense with three hits and five runs batted in.

In softball, the Lady Comets fell to East Alton-Wood River 7-2. Katie Hutchinson was the starting pitcher and allowed just one earned run in five innings. Mary Kate Long pitched the final two frames.

Hitting safely for GHS were Camille Edwards, Hutchinson, Dora Cripe-Deist and Lily Warchol.

In soccer, the Lady Comets opened the campaign with a 4-0 loss to Breese Central.

On Thursday, the baseball teams host Wesclin, the GHS soccer girls are at home against East Alton-Wood River, and the softball girls go to Nokomis,