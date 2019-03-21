Win For Lady Comets Softball Team

The Greenville Lady Comets varsity softball team grabbed its first win of the season Wednesday night at home.

The Lady Comets rallied with two runs in the bottom of the seventh, to edge St. Elmo 4-3.

In the final inning, with two outs, Dora Cripe-Diest walked and stole second base. Kortney Unterbrink reached base on an infield single.

Cripe-Diest scored on a wild pitch, and Unterbrink made it to third. Unterbrink scored the winning run on another wild pitch.

Katie Hutchinson was the winning pitcher, going the distance for GHS.

Unterbrink led the offense with three hits. Also hitting safely were Katelyn Thomason, Olivia Langham and Claire Mueller, with two hits.