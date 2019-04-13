13 Schools At GHS Track Invitational

Thirteen schools had boys and girls teams in the 10th annual Greenville High School Track Invitational Monday afternoon.

The meet was originally scheduled for last Saturday, but was postponed due to rain.

Carlinville finished first in the boys competition and Teutopolis won the girls title. The school winning the overall plaque, for most combined points by the girls and boys teams, was Highland. Points and medals were awarded to the top eight finishers.

Greenville’s girls tied for seventh place and the GHS boys were ninth.

Isaac Green won the long jump. John Campbell placed second in the 800 meter run, Desmond Gardner was sixth in the high jump and William Sussenbach eighth in the two-mile run.

The Comets’ mile relay squad finished fifth.

In girls action, Madelyn Daiber had third place finishes in the shot put and discus, Lexie Seyler was third in the high jump, Jaidyn Ackerman sixth in the long jump and Madyson Jett seventh in the discus.

The Lady Comets’ 800 meter relay team placed second and the 300 relay crew was fourth.