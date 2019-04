Two former players in the Greenville Comets baseball program are members of this spring’s Illinois College baseball team in Jacksonville.

They are junior Dillon Hallemann and sophomore Andy Cruthis.

Hallemann plays the infield and pitches. He is hitting .256 with 14 hits including a homer, and 10 RBIs.

On the mound, he has been in five games.

Cruthis has four pitching appearances for the Blue Boys, who entered this week with a 9-8 record.