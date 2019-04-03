Baseball Comets Fall To Bethalto

A late-inning rally fell short for the Greenville High School baseball Comets Tuesday afternoon.

The home team lost to Bethalto 6-4 in a game that was scoreless through five innings. Trailing 6-0, the Comets scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh and had the bases loaded when the final out was recorded.

GHS Starting Pitcher Hunter Gray threw well. The varsity Comets have a 5-4 record and play at Nokomis Thursday.

In junior varsity action, Greenville beat Bethalto 13-2. Winning pitcher was Hayden Graham.

Leading the offense were Thomas Baker with four hits, Chase Bellegante, three hits; and Leno Caldieraro, two hits.