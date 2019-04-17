Baseball Comets Lead SCC

The Greenville Comets baseball team leads the South Central Conference with a 4-0 record, after winning at Pana Monday and beating Vandalia at home Tuesday.

The Comets rolled past Pana 20-7. Drew Frey cracked a three-run homer.

Hunter Gray turned in an outstanding complete game pitching performance against Vandalia as the Comets won 8-2. Gray struck out 8 batters.

Mason Johnson led the offense with three hits.

The varsity Comets are 11-5 overall and host Highland Thursday.

In a recent game, the Greenville junior varsity squad was edged, 4-3 in 8 innings, by St. Anthony. Clayton Dannaman had a sacrifice fly and Mason Barnes’ 7th-inning hit tied the score. Chase Bellegante pitched six strong innings.

Tuesday, the Comet baseball sophomores fell to Vandalia 9-7. Dawson Graber totaled three hits, Jaret Ketchem had two, and Leno Caldieraro and Jaylon Betts delivered RBI doubles.