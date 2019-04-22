Baseball Comets Split Saturday Games

The Greenville Comets varsity baseball squad split games at home Saturday.

Behind the pitching of Chad Stearns, the Comets defeated Carlyle 3-1 in the first game.

North Clay beat the Comets in the second contest by the same score of 3-1.

Wil Harnetiaux pitched well for GHS.Jonathan Barnes had a run-scoring double.

Last Friday, the Comets played at Roxana and won 10-3.

Logan Doll had a big offensive game with three hits, including two doubles, and 5 runs batted in.

Brock Nelson was the winning pitcher.

The Comets entered this week with a 13-6 overall record.